31.08.2023 09:00:00

Total voting rights

Admiral Group Plc ("the Company”)

 

31 August 2023

Voting Rights and Capital

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice consists of 303,644,676 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, with one voting right per share. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 303,644,676.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

 

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Admiral Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Admiral Group PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Admiral Group PLC 28,83 2,02% Admiral Group PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Eurozonen-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag letztendlich schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex klar im Plus stand. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen