01.11.2023 13:14:41
Total voting rights
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc ("the Company”) confirms that as at 31 October 2023:
The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 167,847,207 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.
The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 167,847,207 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.
END
1 November 2023
Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628, Email: info@icg.ie
