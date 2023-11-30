|
30.11.2023 11:33:12
Total voting rights
30 November 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 30 November 2023, there were 339,282,122 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 339,282,122.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|0,41
|-0,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt etwas leichter -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kam nicht vom Fleck. Der Dow präsentierte sich im Montagshandel in Rot. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.