|
07.03.2024 16:35:00
Total voting rights
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
London, 07 March 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”)
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.
As at close of business on 29 February 2024, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 245,344,783 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. There were 192,720 ordinary shares held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 245,152,063.
This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President of Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Endeavour Mining-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Investition in Endeavour Mining von vor 3 Jahren gerechnet? (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Wechsel im FTSE 100: easyJet steigt auf, Endeavour Mining steigt ab - Aktien uneinheitlich (dpa-AFX)
|
27.02.24
|FTSE 100-Wert Endeavour Mining-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Endeavour Mining-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endeavour Mining PLC
|17,10
|-1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt brachten die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach letztlich leichtere Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in verschiedene Richtungen. An den größten Märkten in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.