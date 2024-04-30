30.04.2024 17:30:00

Total voting rights

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Total Voting Rights
30 April 2024

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 April 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 273,876,056 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 273,876,056. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


