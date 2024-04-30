FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 April 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 35,206,969 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 Deferred Convertible Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 35,206,969 for FWT Shares and 34,593,623 for Deferred Convertible Shares. These figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181