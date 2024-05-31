|
31.05.2024 17:31:11
Total voting rights
31 May 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 31 May 2024, there were 365,653,871 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 365,653,871.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
