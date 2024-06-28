Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 12:00:00

Total voting rights

28 JUNE 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs”), Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 28 June 2024 consists of 202,695,185 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 202,695,185 ("the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


