03.03.2025 09:00:00

Total voting rights

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

3 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Total Voting Rights

On 28 February 2025, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 369,678,614 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No ordinary shares are in held treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 369,678,614 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Jason Elphick
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary         t: 01634 848 944

Investor relations

Alaistair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


