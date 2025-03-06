06.03.2025 16:38:36

Total voting rights

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
06 March 2025


FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company") 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 116,347,803 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares"). The Company holds 2,057,293 Shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 114,290,510.

This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary		 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100

