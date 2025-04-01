Foresight Group Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QN5A / ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
|
01.04.2025 08:05:00
Total voting rights
LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
01 April 2025
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 March 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 116,347,803 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares"). The Company holds 2,565,176 Shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights.
Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 113,782,627.
This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100
