|
30.11.2023 15:00:00
Total voting rights and Capital
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Total Voting Rights and Capital
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:
As at 30 November 2023, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
|Class and nominal value of share
|Total number of shares in issue
|Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)
|Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached
|Number of voting rights attached to each share
|Ordinary 1p shares
|116,271,342
|15,395,005
|100,876,337
|1
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
30 November 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|1,15
|-2,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlcih -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.