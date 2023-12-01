|
01.12.2023 08:00:00
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 November 2023 its issued share capital consists of 196,536,687 Ordinary shares of 1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 196,536,687.????????
The above figure of 196,536,687 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.????????
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Octopus AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus AIM VCT PLC
|0,63
|8,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlich -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.