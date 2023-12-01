01.12.2023 08:00:00

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 November 2023 its issued share capital consists of 196,536,687 Ordinary shares of 1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 196,536,687.????????

The above figure of 196,536,687 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.????????

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


