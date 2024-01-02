|
02.01.2024 12:00:00
Total Voting Rights and Capital
02 January 2024
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
As at 29 December 2023, the Company's share capital consisted of 72,681,744 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
