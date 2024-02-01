01.02.2024 08:00:00

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 January 2024 its issued share capital consists of 184,867,257? Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 184,867,257?.

The above figure of 184,867,257? may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


