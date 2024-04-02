|
02.04.2024 08:00:00
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 March 2024 its issued share capital consists of 50,165,822 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 50,165,822???.
The above figure of 50,165,822??? may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt lassen es am Dienstag vorbörslich ruhig angehen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. Die Börsen in Asien notieren am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.