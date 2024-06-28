Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 15:00:06

Total voting rights and Capital

Albion KAY VCT PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45  

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion KAY VCT PLC (the "Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 28 June 2024, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of shareTotal number of shares in issueNumber of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attachedNumber of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary 1p shares650,947,50287,982,092562,965,4101

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

28 June 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


