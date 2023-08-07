|
07.08.2023 12:35:30
Total Voting Rights - Correction
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
Total Voting Rights - Correction
The Company wishes to notify the following correction to the notified issued share capital within its recent 'Total Voting Rights' announcement which was made public on 31 July 2023, as follows:
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2023, the Company's issued share capital consists of 25,419,835 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 Deferred Convertible Shares.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights of the Company is 25,419,835 for FWT Shares and 34,046,589 for Deferred Convertible Preference Shares. These figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
