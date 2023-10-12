|
12.10.2023 13:54:11
Total voting rights (Correction)
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Correction - Total Voting Rights
12 October 2023
Please see below a correction to the total voting rights and number of shares in issue published in an announcement on 11th October 2023.
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 September 2023, are summarised as follows:
|Shares in issue
|Voting rights per share
|Voting rights
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|176,968,887
|1
|176,968,887
|Total Voting Rights
|176,968,887
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules
