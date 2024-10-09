FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Total Voting Rights - Correction

Foresight Technology VCT plc (the "Company") wishes to notify the following corrections to the voting rights disclosed in the below ‘Total Voting Rights’ announcements, which were made public on the dates specified below. The Deferred Convertible Shares issued by the Company hold no voting rights and, therefore, shareholders should use the total number of voting rights in issue in respect of the FWT Share class only as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at today's date, the Company has 35,459,937 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 35,459,937. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Date announcement published Date of voting rights Correction to total voting rights disclosure 07 August 2023 31 July 2023 The Company has 25,419,835 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 25,419,835. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 30 November 2023 30 November 2023 The Company has 27,338,866 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 27,338,866. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 29 December 2023 29 December 2023 The Company has 28,313,945 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 28,313,945. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 29 February 2024 29 February 2024 The Company has 29,045,658 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 29,045,658. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 28 March 2024 28 March 2024 The Company has 32,445,165 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 32,445,165. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 30 April 2024 30 April 2024 The Company has 35,206,969 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 35,206,969. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 05 June 2024 31 May 2024 The Company has 35,459,937 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 35,459,937. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181