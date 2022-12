TotalEnergies and Air France-KLM sign a Memorandum of Understanding to supply sustainable aviation fuel for 10 years

Download the Press Release (pdf - 180 KB) Paris, December 5, 2022 – TotalEnergies and Air France-KLM have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the delivery of more than one million cubic metres/800,000 tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by TotalEnergies to Air France-KLM Group airlines over the 10-year period from 2023.