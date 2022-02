TotalEnergies and Honeywell sign a strategic agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling

Paris and Houston, February 17, 2022 – TotalEnergies and Honeywell today announced a strategic agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling. Under this agreement, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF) using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology at the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant, intended to be built in Andalucía, Spain.