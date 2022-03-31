31.03.2022 14:04:52

TotalEnergies and Sempra Expand North American Strategic Alliance for the Development of LNG Exports and Renewables

Paris, March 31, 2022 – TotalEnergies and Sempra are expanding their North American strategic alliance with the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU): one for the Vista Pacífico LNG export project in Mexico and the other for the co-development of several onshore and offshore renewables projects. 
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TotalEnergiesmehr Nachrichten