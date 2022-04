TotalEnergies announces the first 2022 interim dividend of €0.69/share, an increase of 5% compared to 2021

Paris, April 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, meeting on April 27, 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared the distribution of the first 2022 interim dividend at €0.69/share, an increase of 5% from the interim dividends paid and the final dividend proposed for the 2021 financial year. This increase is in line with the shareholder return policy for the financial year 2022 as announced by the Board in February 2022 and confirmed to shareholders at the March 24, 2022 investor meeting.