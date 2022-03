TotalEnergies Begins Producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel At Its Normandy Platform

Paris, March 3, 2022 – TotalEnergies ' Normandy platform has successfully started production of sustainable aviation fuel1 (SAF). This new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime).This move enables TotalEnergies to meet demand from its customers and respond to French legislation, which calls for aircraft to use at least 1% SAF effective January 1, 2022.