Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 08:00:31

TotalEnergies commits to a large-scale fuel price reduction programme until year-end for all of its service stations in France

Download the Press Release (pdf - 186 KB) Paris, 22 July, 2022 – To meet the expectations of French people affected by the increase in energy prices and the impact on their purchasing power, the Company is initiating a large-scale fuel price reduction programme for all of its service stations in France, effective until year-end.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TotalEnergiesmehr Nachrichten