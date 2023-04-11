|
11.04.2023 11:31:51
TotalEnergies’ Cray Valley Affiliate Sells Three Product Lines to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners
Download the Press Release (PDF) Paris, April 11, 2023 – TotalEnergies has accepted an offer from Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for the acquisition of three product lines (Wingtack®, PolyBD® and Dymalink®) developed by Cray Valley, its resin production and sales affiliate. The transaction includes four production sites in the United States, the Cray Valley Italy affiliate and the portfolio of customers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!