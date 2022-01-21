|
21.01.2022 11:47:22
TotalEnergies Decides To Withdraw From Myanmar - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE.L, TTE) said the company has decided to initiate the contractual process of withdrawing from the Yadana field and from MGTC in Myanmar, both as operator and as shareholder, without any financial compensation. The withdrawal will be effective at the latest at the expiry of the 6-month contractual period. TotalEnergies' interests will be shared between the current partners, and the role of operator will be taken over by one of the partners.
TotalEnergies has been a partner (31.24%) and operator of the Yadana gas field in Myanmar, alongside its partners Unocal-Chevron (28.26%), PTTEP (25.5%), a subsidiary of the Thai national energy company PTT, and the Burmese state-owned company MOGE (15%).
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TOTAL S.A. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: TOTAL legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: TOTAL präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: TOTAL legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: TOTAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: TOTAL stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: TOTAL präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.21
|Ausblick: TOTAL gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: TOTAL zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)