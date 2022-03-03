03.03.2022 08:00:34

TotalEnergies Invests in Sustainable Forestry in Southeast Asia

Paris, March 3, 2022 – TotalEnergies announces that it will contribute an amount of $50 million to the “Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2” (TAFF2) managed by New Forests, which aims at investing in certified plantations and native forest conservation projects in various countries across South-East Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam. TotalEnergies’ investment will contribute significantly to the fund's goal of building a diverse portfolio of six to eight forestry assets for a total investment of $300 million. 
