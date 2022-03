TotalEnergies Launches its Electricity Start-Up Accelerator at STATION F in Paris

Paris, March 9, 2022 – To support its growth in electricity and renewables, TotalEnergies is launching TotalEnergies On, an electricity start-up accelerator program at the world’s largest start-up campus, STATION F in Paris. The program’s objective is to identify and support start-ups developing innovative digital solutions for the electricity sector, whether for renewable production, storage, decentralized energy management, trading, sales or electric mobility. Start-ups joining the program will benefit from: