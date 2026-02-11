TotalEnergies Aktie

WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271

11.02.2026 08:01:43

TotalEnergies proposes a dividend of 3.40€/share for fiscal year 2025, a 5.6% increase

Download the Press ReleaseParis, February 11th, 2026 - The Board of Directors met on February 10, 2026, and decided to propose at the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 29, 2026, the dividend distribution of 3.40 €/share for fiscal year 2025, a 5.6% increase compared to the dividend for fiscal year 2024 of 3.22 €/share.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
