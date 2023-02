TotalEnergies proposes an ordinary dividend of 2.81 €/share for fiscal year 2022, a 6.4% increase, and the confirmation of the 1 €/share special dividend

Download the Press Release (pdf - 152 KB) Paris, February 8, 2023 – The Board of Directors met on February 7, 2023, and decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 26, 2023, the distribution of an ordinary dividend of 2.81 €/share for fiscal year 2022, versus 2.64 €/share for fiscal year 2021, a 6.4% increase.