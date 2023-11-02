TotalEnergies Signs With Oman LNG To Extend Its Partnership

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE) Thursday announced the signing of an amendment agreement with its joint venture Oman liquefied natural gas to extend its interest by 10 years. Further, the agreement will extend its interest in the Qalhat LNG project by five years. TotalEnergies holds a 5.54 percent stake in Oman LNG, which is majority-owned by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Oman LNG liquefaction complex comprises two liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 3.8 million metric tons of LNG per year. The Qalhat LNG project has one 3.8 Mtpa train and the site's total production is 11.4 Mtpa.

TotalEnergies said the parties have agreed to finance investments to reduce the plant's GHG emissions during this extension.