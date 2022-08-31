TotalEnergies To Install 4,400 EV Charging Stations In Belgium

(RTTNews) - French oil and gas company TotalEnergies SE (TTE, TTE.L) Wednesday announced a contract from the government of Flemish Region or Flanders of Belgium to install 4,400 Electric Vehicle or EV public charge points over the next two years.

The government, on the recommendation of the Department of Mobility and Public Works of the Flemish Region, has tasked the company with the installation and commercial operation of a charging service for electric vehicles in the West Flanders and Flemish Brabant regions.

The new 22 kVA charging stations will be operated under the TotalEnergies brand for a period of twelve years and will be supplied with 100 % renewable electricity generated by offshore wind power in the North Sea off the coast of Belgium.

The Department of Mobility and Public Works has developed a collaborative internet platform that will make it possible to install charging stations as of September 2022.

The concession is part of Flanders' many initiatives to promote the electrification of the vehicle fleet, including a target of 35,000 installed charge points by 2025.

TotalEnergies has now won public contracts to install and operate EV charging stations in the cities of Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent.

The company is also developing an offer of High-Power Charging e service for major roads and motorways at its service stations and is proposing across the country to install charge points for professionals and individuals to whom it supplies electricity.