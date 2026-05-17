BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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17.05.2026 15:40:18
Totem Point Dumps 155,000 Bill Holdings (BILL) Shares Worth $6.9 Million
According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Totem Point Management, LLC, fully exited its position in Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) by selling 155,100 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.94 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value decreased by $8.46 million, reflecting both the sale and share price movement.Bill.com is a technology company specializing in financial process automation for small and midsize enterprises. Its SaaS platform streamlines financial workflows and delivers scalable, recurring revenue from a broad base of business clients.In the first quarter, Totem Point fully closed five positions, leaving it with just 17 stocks in its portfolio by the end of March.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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