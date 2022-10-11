Totus Medicines CEO to Present at Next-Generation Undruggable Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, the drug discovery company using breakthrough chemical biology to make the total human genome druggable, announced today that Neil Dhawan, Totus CEO and co-founder , will speak at the Next-Generation Undruggable Conference in Boston on October 11 at 11:20 a.m. EDT. The event will bring together leaders across disciplines to explore and discuss new approaches that have the potential to change how we view difficult-to-drug diseases.

Dhawan will discuss the power of Totus' comprehensive high-throughput platform and its ability to identify highly specific and potent molecules against previously undruggable targets. He will outline how the Totus platform revealed TOS-358, the first highly selective covalent molecule targeting PI3Kα, which is the most mutated oncogene in cancer. This program is set to start clinical trials early in 2023. His presentation will also confront the challenges that often come with identifying new drugs against previously undruggable targets and the tools and approaches Totus is using to solve this problem.

The Totus platform uses proprietary molecular tags that track drug binding in individual cells to screen billions of drug molecules across hundreds of targets in parallel. By combining this approach with breakthrough machine learning techniques, the company has developed the next generation of cellular analysis. Continuously learning and adapting, the Totus platform enables the discovery of drugs for targets that have been previously impossible to drug and promotes the rapid translation of these therapies to patients.

About Totus Medicines

Founded in 2019, Totus Medicines has developed the next generation of cellular analysis to create life-changing therapies to treat previously untreatable diseases. Totus' platform uses proprietary molecular tags that track drug binding in individual cells to enable the screening of billions of molecules across any drug target. Totus is based in the Bay Area.

