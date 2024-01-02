|
02.01.2024 17:45:00
TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 2 January 2024 5:45 PM
YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by Touax SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 29 December 2023:
- Number of shares: 7 950
- Cash in the liquidity account: 42 381,73 €
During the second half of 2023, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|65 922 shares
|368 114,79 €
|932 transactions
|SALE
|73 044 shares
|390 922,97 €
|804 transactions
was negotiated.
For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2023, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 11 754
- Cash in the liquidity account: 34 434,69 €
When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 0
- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.
****************
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com
www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
ANNEXE
|Purchase
|Sale
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|TOTAL
|932
|65 922
|368 114,79
|804
|73 044
|390 922,97
|03/07/2023
|1
|20
|137,6
|3
|144
|994,48
|04/07/2023
|0
|0
|0
|5
|356
|2461,53
|05/07/2023
|3
|60
|414,2
|2
|50
|345
|06/07/2023
|3
|264
|1819,01
|2
|200
|1384
|07/07/2023
|11
|594
|4090,17
|3
|169
|1170,8
|10/07/2023
|13
|715
|4809,52
|11
|803
|5471,48
|11/07/2023
|2
|125
|837,5
|2
|250
|1680
|12/07/2023
|0
|0
|0
|14
|944
|6424,49
|13/07/2023
|2
|99
|678,36
|2
|111
|763,68
|14/07/2023
|2
|200
|1372
|3
|136
|935,68
|17/07/2023
|5
|411
|2807,46
|1
|100
|690
|18/07/2023
|7
|263
|1775,14
|1
|100
|680
|19/07/2023
|18
|1836
|12396,86
|13
|1331
|9038,02
|20/07/2023
|3
|56
|382,52
|5
|230
|1579,8
|21/07/2023
|5
|420
|2887,54
|1
|450
|3105
|24/07/2023
|6
|927
|6303,6
|6
|651
|4469,44
|25/07/2023
|7
|1202
|8263,63
|2
|610
|4209
|26/07/2023
|7
|590
|4015,3
|3
|450
|3090,02
|27/07/2023
|3
|133
|908,52
|2
|564
|3877,84
|28/07/2023
|2
|50
|344
|3
|200
|1380
|31/07/2023
|4
|200
|1374,3
|6
|325
|2246,99
|01/08/2023
|4
|175
|1205
|3
|178
|1228,2
|02/08/2023
|10
|827
|5659,99
|7
|425
|2927,78
|03/08/2023
|6
|323
|2216,98
|0
|0
|0
|04/08/2023
|3
|257
|1761,94
|5
|606
|4167,4
|07/08/2023
|6
|501
|3434,76
|0
|0
|0
|08/08/2023
|5
|235
|1593,09
|9
|1132
|7723,98
|09/08/2023
|4
|270
|1830,2
|2
|236
|1607,02
|10/08/2023
|7
|331
|2255,2
|7
|683
|4677,73
|11/08/2023
|3
|225
|1534,5
|4
|250
|1710,53
|14/08/2023
|7
|501
|3401,94
|4
|226
|1545,84
|15/08/2023
|2
|114
|776,92
|1
|100
|684
|16/08/2023
|3
|128
|872,96
|0
|0
|0
|17/08/2023
|12
|791
|5369,7
|4
|718
|4896,76
|18/08/2023
|10
|1451
|9713,14
|5
|888
|5994,89
|21/08/2023
|8
|258
|1723,23
|0
|0
|0
|22/08/2023
|3
|300
|1997,19
|1
|2
|13,36
|23/08/2023
|1
|150
|1002
|0
|0
|0
|24/08/2023
|5
|477
|3175,87
|7
|777
|5203,03
|25/08/2023
|7
|277
|1851,91
|3
|375
|2516,1
|28/08/2023
|6
|247
|1646,97
|4
|200
|1337,8
|29/08/2023
|7
|448
|2981,82
|6
|488
|3248,84
|30/08/2023
|7
|235
|1548,06
|3
|164
|1087,36
|31/08/2023
|10
|604
|3913,8
|2
|250
|1635
|01/09/2023
|27
|938
|5668,4
|9
|630
|3832,04
|04/09/2023
|5
|232
|1378,08
|2
|210
|1247,4
|05/09/2023
|6
|113
|672,52
|4
|111
|666
|06/09/2023
|8
|541
|3206,3
|4
|261
|1554
|07/09/2023
|1
|65
|386,1
|1
|100
|596
|08/09/2023
|6
|410
|2419,8
|0
|0
|0
|11/09/2023
|10
|134
|770,36
|1
|100
|590
|12/09/2023
|7
|371
|2114,88
|11
|1472
|8537,6
|13/09/2023
|12
|744
|4281,72
|0
|0
|0
|14/09/2023
|24
|953
|5324,76
|7
|670
|3790,02
|15/09/2023
|36
|1661
|8799,24
|22
|1930
|10116,84
|18/09/2023
|7
|332
|1762,28
|4
|259
|1378,44
|19/09/2023
|21
|1628
|8273,88
|8
|394
|2009,22
|20/09/2023
|3
|50
|250
|6
|464
|2327,06
|21/09/2023
|5
|361
|1800,89
|6
|420
|2100,45
|22/09/2023
|8
|788
|3904,66
|6
|364
|1805,3
|25/09/2023
|15
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|26/09/2023
|2
|60
|280,6
|14
|1118
|5308,18
|27/09/2023
|1
|120
|578,4
|11
|3369
|16256,31
|28/09/2023
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|29/09/2023
|8
|677
|3267,27
|3
|100
|483,44
|02/10/2023
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|03/10/2023
|0
|0
|0
|10
|568
|2655,08
|04/10/2023
|6
|355
|1651
|4
|290
|1355,3
|05/10/2023
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|06/10/2023
|17
|1450
|6367,73
|10
|574
|2539,46
|09/10/2023
|14
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|10/10/2023
|7
|844
|3517,41
|4
|420
|1757,7
|11/10/2023
|3
|215
|891,4
|13
|1118
|4696,95
|12/10/2023
|6
|356
|1504,22
|3
|301
|1281,61
|13/10/2023
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16/10/2023
|3
|197
|817,53
|5
|396
|1651,61
|17/10/2023
|1
|100
|416
|7
|832
|3492,38
|18/10/2023
|4
|200
|830,11
|7
|300
|1251,45
|19/10/2023
|12
|1995
|8088,62
|6
|1580
|6517,85
|20/10/2023
|1
|125
|510
|10
|676
|2777,2
|23/10/2023
|15
|626
|2545,96
|7
|521
|2134,26
|24/10/2023
|3
|150
|610
|2
|85
|346,8
|25/10/2023
|5
|184
|740,06
|4
|100
|405
|26/10/2023
|10
|462
|1839,82
|2
|200
|798
|27/10/2023
|6
|456
|1820,33
|4
|398
|1596,1
|30/10/2023
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1771
|7139,85
|31/10/2023
|2
|160
|642,4
|11
|825
|3348,37
|01/11/2023
|1
|100
|400
|18
|1429
|5777,1
|02/11/2023
|6
|222
|896,88
|15
|1005
|4087,7
|03/11/2023
|6
|1326
|5429,39
|16
|1681
|6948,95
|06/11/2023
|2
|135
|554,85
|10
|545
|2252,57
|07/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|36
|2941
|12554,55
|08/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|14
|812
|3783,2
|09/11/2023
|12
|1130
|5279,29
|9
|781
|3690,7
|10/11/2023
|4
|515
|2379,15
|4
|650
|3009,5
|13/11/2023
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|14/11/2023
|5
|582
|2798,4
|16
|1742
|8398,38
|15/11/2023
|0
|0
|0
|8
|399
|1992,64
|16/11/2023
|19
|1079
|5534,38
|12
|857
|4401,56
|17/11/2023
|12
|614
|3264,26
|23
|852
|4569,02
|20/11/2023
|13
|1559
|8415,82
|17
|1704
|9426,34
|21/11/2023
|13
|1443
|8501,02
|10
|1457
|8683,8
|22/11/2023
|6
|247
|1456,8
|5
|250
|1487
|23/11/2023
|19
|1326
|7502,18
|2
|100
|536
|24/11/2023
|9
|678
|3792,4
|10
|1672
|9309,74
|27/11/2023
|7
|747
|4247,84
|9
|335
|1938
|28/11/2023
|4
|150
|856
|0
|0
|0
|29/11/2023
|17
|1470
|8195,76
|6
|464
|2609,04
|30/11/2023
|15
|1915
|10488,04
|6
|398
|2202,84
|01/12/2023
|16
|836
|4534,04
|3
|170
|932,6
|04/12/2023
|0
|0
|0
|3
|651
|3541,44
|05/12/2023
|5
|215
|1159
|0
|0
|0
|06/12/2023
|6
|281
|1508,88
|3
|187
|1014,28
|07/12/2023
|9
|519
|2778,4
|3
|200
|1080
|08/12/2023
|10
|490
|2604,2
|7
|272
|1446,94
|11/12/2023
|15
|1332
|6892,24
|6
|440
|2288,6
|12/12/2023
|8
|748
|3892,64
|1
|2
|10,52
|13/12/2023
|7
|425
|2186,5
|0
|0
|0
|14/12/2023
|10
|486
|2482,92
|11
|1197
|6162,82
|15/12/2023
|8
|1287
|6559,66
|2
|555
|2863,8
|18/12/2023
|4
|1475
|7615,44
|18
|2807
|14704,58
|19/12/2023
|10
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|20/12/2023
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2412
|12673,54
|21/12/2023
|11
|2138
|11583,56
|19
|2138
|11906,22
|22/12/2023
|6
|747
|4310,46
|8
|1950
|11184,6
|27/12/2023
|10
|700
|4070
|7
|418
|2449,86
|28/12/2023
|5
|340
|1974,5
|2
|100
|584
|29/12/2023
|19
|3322
|18952,76
|3
|672
|3874,4
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Touax SCAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Touax SCAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Touax SCA
|5,38
|-1,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig spektakuläres Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX sacken letztlich ab -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste eingefahren. In Deutschland zeigte sich der Markt ebenfalls schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren unterschiedliche Entwicklungen zu beobachten.