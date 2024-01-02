REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 2 January 2024 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by Touax SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 29 December 2023:

- Number of shares: 7 950

- Cash in the liquidity account: 42 381,73 €

During the second half of 2023, a total of:

PURCHASE 65 922 shares 368 114,79 € 932 transactions SALE 73 044 shares 390 922,97 € 804 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2023, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 11 754

- Cash in the liquidity account: 34 434,69 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

ANNEXE

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR TOTAL 932 65 922 368 114,79 804 73 044 390 922,97 03/07/2023 1 20 137,6 3 144 994,48 04/07/2023 0 0 0 5 356 2461,53 05/07/2023 3 60 414,2 2 50 345 06/07/2023 3 264 1819,01 2 200 1384 07/07/2023 11 594 4090,17 3 169 1170,8 10/07/2023 13 715 4809,52 11 803 5471,48 11/07/2023 2 125 837,5 2 250 1680 12/07/2023 0 0 0 14 944 6424,49 13/07/2023 2 99 678,36 2 111 763,68 14/07/2023 2 200 1372 3 136 935,68 17/07/2023 5 411 2807,46 1 100 690 18/07/2023 7 263 1775,14 1 100 680 19/07/2023 18 1836 12396,86 13 1331 9038,02 20/07/2023 3 56 382,52 5 230 1579,8 21/07/2023 5 420 2887,54 1 450 3105 24/07/2023 6 927 6303,6 6 651 4469,44 25/07/2023 7 1202 8263,63 2 610 4209 26/07/2023 7 590 4015,3 3 450 3090,02 27/07/2023 3 133 908,52 2 564 3877,84 28/07/2023 2 50 344 3 200 1380 31/07/2023 4 200 1374,3 6 325 2246,99 01/08/2023 4 175 1205 3 178 1228,2 02/08/2023 10 827 5659,99 7 425 2927,78 03/08/2023 6 323 2216,98 0 0 0 04/08/2023 3 257 1761,94 5 606 4167,4 07/08/2023 6 501 3434,76 0 0 0 08/08/2023 5 235 1593,09 9 1132 7723,98 09/08/2023 4 270 1830,2 2 236 1607,02 10/08/2023 7 331 2255,2 7 683 4677,73 11/08/2023 3 225 1534,5 4 250 1710,53 14/08/2023 7 501 3401,94 4 226 1545,84 15/08/2023 2 114 776,92 1 100 684 16/08/2023 3 128 872,96 0 0 0 17/08/2023 12 791 5369,7 4 718 4896,76 18/08/2023 10 1451 9713,14 5 888 5994,89 21/08/2023 8 258 1723,23 0 0 0 22/08/2023 3 300 1997,19 1 2 13,36 23/08/2023 1 150 1002 0 0 0 24/08/2023 5 477 3175,87 7 777 5203,03 25/08/2023 7 277 1851,91 3 375 2516,1 28/08/2023 6 247 1646,97 4 200 1337,8 29/08/2023 7 448 2981,82 6 488 3248,84 30/08/2023 7 235 1548,06 3 164 1087,36 31/08/2023 10 604 3913,8 2 250 1635 01/09/2023 27 938 5668,4 9 630 3832,04 04/09/2023 5 232 1378,08 2 210 1247,4 05/09/2023 6 113 672,52 4 111 666 06/09/2023 8 541 3206,3 4 261 1554 07/09/2023 1 65 386,1 1 100 596 08/09/2023 6 410 2419,8 0 0 0 11/09/2023 10 134 770,36 1 100 590 12/09/2023 7 371 2114,88 11 1472 8537,6 13/09/2023 12 744 4281,72 0 0 0 14/09/2023 24 953 5324,76 7 670 3790,02 15/09/2023 36 1661 8799,24 22 1930 10116,84 18/09/2023 7 332 1762,28 4 259 1378,44 19/09/2023 21 1628 8273,88 8 394 2009,22 20/09/2023 3 50 250 6 464 2327,06 21/09/2023 5 361 1800,89 6 420 2100,45 22/09/2023 8 788 3904,66 6 364 1805,3 25/09/2023 15 0 0 5 0 0 26/09/2023 2 60 280,6 14 1118 5308,18 27/09/2023 1 120 578,4 11 3369 16256,31 28/09/2023 3 0 0 1 0 0 29/09/2023 8 677 3267,27 3 100 483,44 02/10/2023 15 0 0 1 0 0 03/10/2023 0 0 0 10 568 2655,08 04/10/2023 6 355 1651 4 290 1355,3 05/10/2023 8 0 0 2 0 0 06/10/2023 17 1450 6367,73 10 574 2539,46 09/10/2023 14 0 0 8 0 0 10/10/2023 7 844 3517,41 4 420 1757,7 11/10/2023 3 215 891,4 13 1118 4696,95 12/10/2023 6 356 1504,22 3 301 1281,61 13/10/2023 9 0 0 0 0 0 16/10/2023 3 197 817,53 5 396 1651,61 17/10/2023 1 100 416 7 832 3492,38 18/10/2023 4 200 830,11 7 300 1251,45 19/10/2023 12 1995 8088,62 6 1580 6517,85 20/10/2023 1 125 510 10 676 2777,2 23/10/2023 15 626 2545,96 7 521 2134,26 24/10/2023 3 150 610 2 85 346,8 25/10/2023 5 184 740,06 4 100 405 26/10/2023 10 462 1839,82 2 200 798 27/10/2023 6 456 1820,33 4 398 1596,1 30/10/2023 0 0 0 16 1771 7139,85 31/10/2023 2 160 642,4 11 825 3348,37 01/11/2023 1 100 400 18 1429 5777,1 02/11/2023 6 222 896,88 15 1005 4087,7 03/11/2023 6 1326 5429,39 16 1681 6948,95 06/11/2023 2 135 554,85 10 545 2252,57 07/11/2023 0 0 0 36 2941 12554,55 08/11/2023 0 0 0 14 812 3783,2 09/11/2023 12 1130 5279,29 9 781 3690,7 10/11/2023 4 515 2379,15 4 650 3009,5 13/11/2023 1 0 0 13 0 0 14/11/2023 5 582 2798,4 16 1742 8398,38 15/11/2023 0 0 0 8 399 1992,64 16/11/2023 19 1079 5534,38 12 857 4401,56 17/11/2023 12 614 3264,26 23 852 4569,02 20/11/2023 13 1559 8415,82 17 1704 9426,34 21/11/2023 13 1443 8501,02 10 1457 8683,8 22/11/2023 6 247 1456,8 5 250 1487 23/11/2023 19 1326 7502,18 2 100 536 24/11/2023 9 678 3792,4 10 1672 9309,74 27/11/2023 7 747 4247,84 9 335 1938 28/11/2023 4 150 856 0 0 0 29/11/2023 17 1470 8195,76 6 464 2609,04 30/11/2023 15 1915 10488,04 6 398 2202,84 01/12/2023 16 836 4534,04 3 170 932,6 04/12/2023 0 0 0 3 651 3541,44 05/12/2023 5 215 1159 0 0 0 06/12/2023 6 281 1508,88 3 187 1014,28 07/12/2023 9 519 2778,4 3 200 1080 08/12/2023 10 490 2604,2 7 272 1446,94 11/12/2023 15 1332 6892,24 6 440 2288,6 12/12/2023 8 748 3892,64 1 2 10,52 13/12/2023 7 425 2186,5 0 0 0 14/12/2023 10 486 2482,92 11 1197 6162,82 15/12/2023 8 1287 6559,66 2 555 2863,8 18/12/2023 4 1475 7615,44 18 2807 14704,58 19/12/2023 10 0 0 6 0 0 20/12/2023 0 0 0 15 2412 12673,54 21/12/2023 11 2138 11583,56 19 2138 11906,22 22/12/2023 6 747 4310,46 8 1950 11184,6 27/12/2023 10 700 4070 7 418 2449,86 28/12/2023 5 340 1974,5 2 100 584 29/12/2023 19 3322 18952,76 3 672 3874,4

Attachment