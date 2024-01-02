02.01.2024 17:45:00

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 2 January 2024 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by Touax SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 29 December 2023:

-        Number of shares: 7 950
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 42 381,73 €

During the second half of 2023, a total of:

PURCHASE65 922 shares368 114,79 €932 transactions
SALE73 044 shares390 922,97 €804 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2023, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 11 754
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 34 434,69 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX                SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

        

ANNEXE

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EUR
TOTAL93265 922368 114,7980473 044390 922,97
03/07/2023120137,63144994,48
04/07/202300053562461,53
05/07/2023360414,2250345
06/07/202332641819,0122001384
07/07/2023115944090,1731691170,8
10/07/2023137154809,52118035471,48
11/07/20232125837,522501680
12/07/2023000149446424,49
13/07/2023299678,362111763,68
14/07/2023220013723136935,68
17/07/202354112807,461100690
18/07/202372631775,141100680
19/07/202318183612396,861313319038,02
20/07/2023356382,5252301579,8
21/07/202354202887,5414503105
24/07/202369276303,666514469,44
25/07/2023712028263,6326104209
26/07/202375904015,334503090,02
27/07/20233133908,5225643877,84
28/07/202325034432001380
31/07/202342001374,363252246,99
01/08/20234175120531781228,2
02/08/2023108275659,9974252927,78
03/08/202363232216,98000
04/08/202332571761,9456064167,4
07/08/202365013434,76000
08/08/202352351593,09911327723,98
09/08/202342701830,222361607,02
10/08/202373312255,276834677,73
11/08/202332251534,542501710,53
14/08/202375013401,9442261545,84
15/08/20232114776,921100684
16/08/20233128872,96000
17/08/2023127915369,747184896,76
18/08/20231014519713,1458885994,89
21/08/202382581723,23000
22/08/202333001997,191213,36
23/08/202311501002000
24/08/202354773175,8777775203,03
25/08/202372771851,9133752516,1
28/08/202362471646,9742001337,8
29/08/202374482981,8264883248,84
30/08/202372351548,0631641087,36
31/08/2023106043913,822501635
01/09/2023279385668,496303832,04
04/09/202352321378,0822101247,4
05/09/20236113672,524111666
06/09/202385413206,342611554
07/09/2023165386,11100596
08/09/202364102419,8000
11/09/202310134770,361100590
12/09/202373712114,881114728537,6
13/09/2023127444281,72000
14/09/2023249535324,7676703790,02
15/09/20233616618799,2422193010116,84
18/09/202373321762,2842591378,44
19/09/20232116288273,8883942009,22
20/09/202335025064642327,06
21/09/202353611800,8964202100,45
22/09/202387883904,6663641805,3
25/09/20231500500
26/09/2023260280,61411185308,18
27/09/20231120578,411336916256,31
28/09/2023300100
29/09/202386773267,273100483,44
02/10/20231500100
03/10/2023000105682655,08
04/10/20236355165142901355,3
05/10/2023800200
06/10/20231714506367,73105742539,46
09/10/20231400800
10/10/202378443517,4144201757,7
11/10/20233215891,41311184696,95
12/10/202363561504,2233011281,61
13/10/2023900000
16/10/20233197817,5353961651,61
17/10/2023110041678323492,38
18/10/20234200830,1173001251,45
19/10/20231219958088,62615806517,85
20/10/20231125510106762777,2
23/10/2023156262545,9675212134,26
24/10/20233150610285346,8
25/10/20235184740,064100405
26/10/2023104621839,822200798
27/10/202364561820,3343981596,1
30/10/20230001617717139,85
31/10/20232160642,4118253348,37
01/11/202311004001814295777,1
02/11/20236222896,881510054087,7
03/11/2023613265429,391616816948,95
06/11/20232135554,85105452252,57
07/11/202300036294112554,55
08/11/2023000148123783,2
09/11/20231211305279,2997813690,7
10/11/202345152379,1546503009,5
13/11/20231001300
14/11/202355822798,41617428398,38
15/11/202300083991992,64
16/11/20231910795534,38128574401,56
17/11/2023126143264,26238524569,02
20/11/20231315598415,821717049426,34
21/11/20231314438501,021014578683,8
22/11/202362471456,852501487
23/11/20231913267502,182100536
24/11/202396783792,41016729309,74
27/11/202377474247,8493351938
28/11/20234150856000
29/11/20231714708195,7664642609,04
30/11/202315191510488,0463982202,84
01/12/2023168364534,043170932,6
04/12/202300036513541,44
05/12/202352151159000
06/12/202362811508,8831871014,28
07/12/202395192778,432001080
08/12/2023104902604,272721446,94
11/12/20231513326892,2464402288,6
12/12/202387483892,641210,52
13/12/202374252186,5000
14/12/2023104862482,921111976162,82
15/12/2023812876559,6625552863,8
18/12/2023414757615,4418280714704,58
19/12/20231000600
20/12/202300015241212673,54
21/12/202311213811583,5619213811906,22
22/12/202367474310,468195011184,6
27/12/202310700407074182449,86
28/12/202353401974,52100584
29/12/202319332218952,7636723874,4

Touax SCA 5,38 -1,82% Touax SCA

Touax SCA 5,38 -1,82% Touax SCA

