|
19.07.2022 17:45:00
Touax: Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
PRESS RELEASE Paris, 19 July 2022 – 5.45 p.m.
YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
TOUAX announces it has successfully renewed on 18 July 2022 the asset-backed facilities of its Containers division for an amount of $100.5 million, increased from $75 million in the initial 2020 financing agreement.
This transaction allows the refinancing of Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd portfolio of assets over 4 years and the financing of the growth of the division (notably through the purchase of equipment for leasing). The documentation also provides for an additional $15 million accordion option, allowing the capex line to be scaled up.
TOUAX and its lenders have innovated through the integration of a working capital facility dedicated to the trading of containers, an activity successfully developed by the group recently. TOUAX will also start in the coming weeks a process to add ESG criteria into the financing agreement.
Financing is granted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., ING Belgium SA/NV and NIBC Bank N.V.
Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood Paris (legal counsel).
UPCOMING EVENTS
- 28 September 2022: Publication of H1 results
- 29 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in French
- 30 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in English
- 14 November 2022: Q3 revenue from activities
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.
TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.
For further information please visit: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Touax SCAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Touax SCAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Touax SCA
|7,88
|1,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX verliert -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- US-Börsen vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch leichter. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Wall Street dürfte auf dem Niveau der gestrigen Schlusskurse eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.