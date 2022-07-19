Touax: Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 19 July 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

TOUAX announces it has successfully renewed on 18 July 2022 the asset-backed facilities of its Containers division for an amount of $100.5 million, increased from $75 million in the initial 2020 financing agreement.

This transaction allows the refinancing of Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd portfolio of assets over 4 years and the financing of the growth of the division (notably through the purchase of equipment for leasing). The documentation also provides for an additional $15 million accordion option, allowing the capex line to be scaled up.

TOUAX and its lenders have innovated through the integration of a working capital facility dedicated to the trading of containers, an activity successfully developed by the group recently. TOUAX will also start in the coming weeks a process to add ESG criteria into the financing agreement.

Financing is granted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., ING Belgium SA/NV and NIBC Bank N.V.

Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood Paris (legal counsel).

