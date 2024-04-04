|
04.04.2024 17:45:00
Touax: share capital and voting rights at February 29, 2024 and March 31, 2024
REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4 April 2024 5:45 PM
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Register name of the issuer: Touax SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)
|Date
|Total shares outstanding
|Total voting rights
|Total exercisable voting rights*
|February 29, 2024
|7,011,547
|8,334,569
|8,304,470
|March 31, 2024
|7,011,547
|8,334,669
|8,307,754
* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com
www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
