02.08.2024 17:45:00
Touax: share capital and voting rights at July 31, 2024
REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 2 August 2024 5:45 PM
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Register name of the issuer: Touax SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)
|Date
|Total shares outstanding
|Total voting rights
|Total exercisable voting rights*
|July 31, 2024
|7,011,547
|8,335,169
|8,301,841
* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com
www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
