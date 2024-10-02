02.10.2024 17:45:00

Touax: share capital and voting rights at September 30, 2024

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 2 October 2024 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

 

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: Touax SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

DateTotal shares outstandingTotal voting rightsTotal exercisable voting rights*
September 30, 20247,011,5478,335,1798,296,672

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

        
        

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Touax SCAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.