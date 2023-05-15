Touax: Stable activity in 1st quarter 2023

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 15 May 2023 - 5.45 pm

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

Stable activity in 1st quarter 2023

€ 37 . 1 million in revenues for the first three months of the year, stable compared to 1 st quarter 2022

Leasing income up 10.5%

Total restated revenue for the 1st quarter 2023 amounts to €37.1 million (€36.4 million at constant currency and scope1), stable compared to €37.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Restated Revenue from activities (*) Q1 2023



Q1 2022



Variation



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 17,139 15,509 1,630 Ancillary services 5,030 5,732 -702 Total leasing activity 22,169 21,241 928 Sales of owned equipment 13,053 14,862 -1,809 Total sales of equipment 13,053 14,862 -1,809 Total of owned activity 35,222 36,103 -881 Syndication fees 0 0 0 Management fees 1,021 978 43 Sales fees 861 336 525 Total of management activity 1,882 1,314 568 Other capital gains on disposals 1 0 1 Total Others 1 0 1 Total Restated Revenue from activities 37,105 37,417 -312

(*) To ensure an understanding of the performance of the activities, the key indicators of the Group's activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement. For this reason, no distinction is made in the management of third-party accounts, which is presented exclusively as an agent.

This presentation allows for a direct reading of syndication fees, sales fees and management fees.

This presentation does not result in any difference in EBITDA, operating profit and net profit. The accounting presentation of the revenues of the activities is reported in the annex to the press release.

The decline in new equipment sales was offset by growth in leasing income and a recovery in used equipment sales.

Owned activities decrease by €0.9 million (-2.4%) following a drop in sales of new equipment and ancillary services (-€2.5 million), offset by a very favourable trend in leasing income, up by 10.5% (+€1.6 million).

The container market has normalised over 2023 generating a decline in ancillary services and container sales, these activities having benefited from an exceptional year in 2022.

The recurring leasing business continues to grow thanks to leasing rate increases, which reflect our ability to increase the value of our contracts in relation to inflation, and to the growth of the fleet.

Management activities increased by €0.6 million due to sales commissions on second-hand equipment owned by investors.

ANALYSIS OF THE CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2023



Q1 2022



Variation



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 11,124 10,544 580 Ancillary services 1,938 1,858 80 Total leasing activity 13,062 12,402 660 Sales of owned equipment 76 110 -34 Total sales of equipment 76 110 -34 Total of owned activity 13,138 12,512 626 Management fees 538 466 72 Total of management activity 538 466 72 Total Freight railcars 13,676 12,978 698 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,878 1,619 259 Ancillary services 2,072 1,807 265 Total leasing activity 3,950 3,426 524 Total sales of equipment 0 0 0 Total of owned activity 3,950 3,426 524 Management fees 11 14 -3 Total of management activity 11 14 -3 Total River Barges 3,961 3,440 521 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 4,133 3,342 791 Ancillary services 1,020 2,070 -1,050 Total leasing activity 5,153 5,412 -259 Sales of owned equipment 10,211 13,205 -2,994 Total sales of equipment 10,211 13,205 -2,994 Total of owned activity 15,364 18,617 -3,253 Management fees 472 498 -26 Sales fees 861 336 525 Total of management activity 1,333 834 499 Total Containers 16,697 19,451 -2 754 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 4 4 0 Ancillary services 0 -3 3 Total leasing activity 4 1 3 Sales of owned equipment 2,766 1,547 1,219 Total sales of equipment 2,766 1,547 1,219 Total of owned activity 2,770 1,548 1,222 Other capital gains on disposals 1 0 1 Total Others 1 0 1 Total Miscellaneous and eliminations 2,771 1,548 1,223 Total Restated Revenue from activities 37,105 37,417 -312

The Freight Railcars business grew by 5.4%, driven by leasing revenues from owned equipment, up by €0.6 million. This increase is explained by the regular investments initiated since 2021 and by maintaining a high utilisation rate, at an average of 88.5% in the 1er quarter of 2023.

The River Barges activity increased its turnover by +15.1%. This increase is explained by a 100% utilisation rate in the 1er quarter of 2023, by a fleet that grew slightly over the year (purchase of four second-hand barges for the Rhine and Danube basins, and the full effect over the quarter of leasing income from two new barges rented on the Seine) and by the growth in chartering activity on the Rhine basin, which accounts for half of the increase in the value of the division's revenues.

Revenues in the Container Division remained strong at €16.7 million, but decreased by €2.8 million, in an overall market that is normalising after two exceptional years in 2021 and 2022 in terms of prices and volumes for new containers. In this context, sales of owned containers and ancillary services (pick-up charges), which had maximised trading activity in 2022, fell by €3.0 million and €1.1 million respectively in the quarter.

Recurring leasing income from owned equipment increased by €0.8 million (+23.7%). Management activity grew by €0.5 million with an increase in sales commissions on investor equipment due to the redelivery of older containers by lessees, leading to an increase in our used container sales activities.

The Modular Buildings in Africa business, presented in the "Miscellaneous" line, is off to a very good start in 2023 after the low point of 2022, showing a net increase of €1.2 million (+79%). The year as a whole looks good, with a high order backlog.

OUTLOOK

The Touax Group confirms its strategy of regular investments in quality assets with long term leases in place, while remaining cautious given the market conditions.

Touax's business continues to do well at a time when awareness of the need to decarbonise the economy and transport is growing.

Touax's goal is to better serve its clients with sustainable transportation services. Our various asset classes benefit from the development of infrastructure, e-commerce and intermodal logistics, corresponding to the expectations of consumers, manufacturers, public authorities, and lenders and investors, all of whom support green transport.

APPENDIX

1- Accounting presentation of Revenue from activities





Revenue from activities Q1 2023



Q1 2022



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 17,139 15,509 Ancillary services 6,436 6,578 Total leasing activity 23,575 22,087 Sales of owned equipment 13,053 14,862 Total sales of equipment 13,053 14,862 Total of owned activity 36,628 36,949 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 9,485 10,819 Syndication fees 0 0 Management fees 372 270 Sales fees 861 336 Total of management activity 10,718 11,425 Other capital gains on disposals 1 0 Total Others 1 0 Total Revenue from activities 47,347 48,374

2- Table showing the transition from summary Accounting presentation to Restated presentation





Revenue from activities Q1 2023



Retreatment



Retreated Q1 2022



Retreatment



Retreated (in € thousand) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 17,139 17,139 15,509 15,509 Ancillary services 6,436 -1,406 5,030 6,578 -846 5,732 Total leasing activity 23,575 -1,406 22,169 22,087 -846 21,241 Sales of owned equipment 13,053 13,053 14,862 14,862 Total sales of equipment 13,053 0 13,053 14,862 0 14,862 Total of owned activity 36,628 -1,406 35,222 36,949 -846 36,103 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 9,485 -9,485 0 10,819 -10,819 0 Syndication fees 0 0 0 0 Management fees 372 649 1,021 270 708 978 Sales fees 861 861 336 0 336 Total of management activity 10,718 -8,836 1,882 11,425 -10,111 1,314 Other capital gains on disposals 1 1 0 0 Total Others 1 0 1 0 0 0 Total Revenue from activities 47,347 -10,242 37,105 48,374 -10,957 37,417





1 Based on a comparable structure and on average exchange rates at 31 March 2022

