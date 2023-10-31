Touax: Touax Rail reloads its Capex line and transforms its whole financing arrangement into Green Loans

PRESS RELEASE Paris, October 31, 2023 – 5.45 pm

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Touax Rail reloads its Capex line and transforms its whole financing arrangement into Green Loans

TOUAX announces the implementation of a new revolving facility of €40 million for a period of two years, with an option to increase by a further €20 million. At the same time, all tranches of Touax Rail's first secured facility agreement have been qualified as Green Loans thanks to a Green Finance Framework implemented at group level.

Touax Rail is at the heart of sustainable transport in Europe and the Touax Group is driving its ESG roadmap in 2023 and beyond. Three-quarters of the TOUAX group's financing (around 76%) now contains an ESG label, thereby contributing to environmental protection by providing a low-carbon way of transportation and a high standard of compliance with best social and governance practices.

With this increased new facility, Touax Rail is well positioned to take advantage of new investment opportunities.

The arranging banks are Crédit Agricole CIB (Documentation Agent), Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Facility Agent and Security Trustee) and ING Bank, branch of ING DiBa AG (Green Advisor). TOUAX was advised by Stephenson Harwood and McCann FitzGerald and the lenders by Clifford Chance.

UPCOMING DATES

14 November 2023: Revenue for the 3 rd quarter 2023

quarter 2023 21 March 2024: Press Release on 2023 annual results (French / English)

21 March 2024: Presentation of 2023 annual results in Paris (in French)

22 March 2024: Presentation of 2023 annual results (video conference in English)

The TOUAX Group leases tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) every day throughout the world on its own behalf and on behalf of investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of Europe's leading leasing companies for this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT Compartment C (ISIN Code FR0000033003) and is included in the CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

