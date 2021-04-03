Touchless Temperature Stations Helps Staff and Customers Feel Safer Reopening!

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTS Touchless Temperature Station Helps Staff Feel Safer Reopening!



Many small businesses have been challenged to reopen responsibly. One business in Martin County, Florida has decided to be proactive. Shane Curran, Director of Operations at Ellipse DX, a company that does Covid-19 Lab testing, says having the TTS Automated Temperature Station in his entry way is a game changer! "My employees feel safer," he says. "I have enabled employees to be responsible for their own healthy temperature check each day. I don't have to hire a person to do it, or need to worry about it, so I can just focus on my job. Our employees feel safer each day, and our clients feel we are prepared for the future, as we adapt to changing patterns in healthcare. Having something like the TTS system allows us to be cutting edge with our safety technology at a good price."



The cost of one person bringing a fever or virus into your office can escalate absenteeism and cost thousands in lost wages; $300 is a small investment for keeping customers and employees safe. The TTS Touchless Temperature Station stand-alone, ready to use unit includes an additional wall adapter, and a rechargeable battery. In addition to masks and social distancing, temperature monitoring has gained wide acceptance. Ideally, touchless temperature stations allow people to take personal responsibility quickly and efficiently requiring no contact to operate the system. The temperature is indicated in bright, easy-to-read digital green, yellow and red. Establish your business as a "Green Space" by ensuring your staff and customers are temperature free.



With this process automation, you can give a "thumbs up" as people visit your business. Since the temperature is displayed on both sides of the station, it can be used in either host mode, viewable in front of the unit such as at a restaurant, or in receptionist mode viewable behind the unit, such as in an office, to maintain social distancing. Best of all, it's portable, self-powered, and economical.



Temperature monitoring is a step toward feeling protected and safe. The TTS Touchless Temperature Stations are now shipping to meet the demand. Call our toll-free number at (877) 216-8470 to connect with our team. We are ready to answer any questions you have and help to fulfill your order! Go to TouchlessTemps.com to learn more.



Patent pending.



Media Contact:

Ken Stevens

sales@touchlesstemps.com

(877) 216-8470



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12864415



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchless-temperature-stations-helps-staff-and-customers-feel-safer-reopening-301261629.html

SOURCE Envision Products