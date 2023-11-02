|
02.11.2023 13:00:00
TouchPoint joins The Purple Raffle to raise money, awareness for Epilepsy Awareness Month
PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TouchPoint Solution is honored to announce its participation in the Fifth Annual Purple Raffle, dedicated to raising funds for a significant $100,000 research grant aimed at advancing the quest for a cure for epilepsy. TouchPoints, a patented wearable technology designed to alleviate stress through gentle vibrations, will be gifted to winners of the raffle. TouchPoints offer a multifaceted benefit, as they not only address stress but also provide relief from epilepsy symptoms. For more information on TouchPoints, visit our website https://thetouchpointsolution.com/.
The raffle will be hosted by Channing Seideman, 30, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was nine. So far, Seideman has raised $40,500 to fund epilepsy research with all proceeds benefitting CURE Epilepsy, the only non-profit focused specifically on funding the most promising research to find a cure for epilepsy. In its 25-year history, CURE Epilepsy has raised more than $90 million to fund research.
Seidman, a TouchPoint user, emphasized the impact of these wearable devices on her well-being, stating, "Sleep and stress are two of my biggest seizure triggers, so I decided to start experimenting with TouchPoints. I wore TouchPoints on both wrists for 25 minutes as soon as I started to feel sleepy (which wasn't necessarily the same time every night), and if I woke up in the middle of the night, I put them on again. I did this for three months, and after just 13 days, I started to see a deeper sleep, and I'm still having deeper sleeps!"
The raffle begins November 1 and ends November 10, 2023, with this year's theme celebrating the animals that not just make our days but change our lives. The raffle, conducted entirely online at http://www.thepurpleraffle.com/ and promoted through social media, offers a chance for the top three participants to each receive a complimentary pair of TouchPoints.
Raffle winners will have the opportunity to receive the exclusive "Just For You" basket, featuring an array of items valued at over $500, designed to enhance the well-being of the recipient and their family, including a complete set of TouchPoints. The raffle drawing begins November 11, 2023 p.m. EST.
