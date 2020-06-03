|
03.06.2020 23:57:00
Touchstone Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 3, 2020.
During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following resolutions:
1. Resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at seven, with 83.78% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
2. Shareholders approved the election of seven nominees as directors of Touchstone to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:
Name of Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
Paul R. Baay
39,484,167
98.99
403,179
1.01
Kenneth R. McKinnon
34,764,027
87.16
5,123,319
12.84
Peter Nicol
35,301,859
88.50
4,585,487
11.50
Stanley T. Smith
35,284,643
88.46
4,602,703
11.54
Thomas E. Valentine
34,843,777
87.36
5,043,569
12.64
Dr. Harrie Vredenburg
35,284,384
88.46
4,602,962
11.54
John D. Wright
39,686,453
99.50
200,893
0.50
3. Resolution to appoint the firm of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be determined and fixed by the directors of the Company, with 99.72% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".
SOURCE Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- ATX legt bis zum Handelsende kräftig zu -- DAX schließt über 12.400 Punkten -- Börsen in Fernost mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland waren am Mittwoch klare Gewinne zu sehen, der DAX konnte die psychologisch wichtige 12.000-Punkte-Marke dabei deutlich hinter sich lassen. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Erholungsrally zur Wochenmitte fort. An den größten Börsen in Asien konnten Anleger Gewinne einfahren.