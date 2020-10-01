Toundra Greenhouses Wins Big at Mercuriades 2020

SAINT-FÉLICIEN, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The grand finale of the prestigious 2020 Mercuriades awards was held on Monday evening. We are delighted to announce that Toundra Greenhouses was crowned this year's grand champion, taking top honours in the categories of RBC Royal Bank Start-up and ContributiontoRegional Economic Development, as well as taking home the prestigious Mercure Small or Medium-Sized Business of the Year. These mercures are the result of determined teamwork and a renewed vision of greenhouse culture in Quebec.

"I would like to thank all of our employees and partners, local and overseas, who have helped Toundra Greenhouses achieve the highest standards in the greenhouse industry, and to recognize the fact that we have achieved all this before our company even hits the five-year mark. I am proud of the expansion of our greenhouses, which will cover 20 hectares by November," said Eric Dubé, president and chief executive officer of Toundra Greenhouses.

About Toundra Greenhouses

Toundra Greenhouses offer a wide variety of cucumbers for the entire Quebec market. Since 2016, Toundra Greenhouses has made significant investments in a greenhouse complex using state-of-the-art Dutch technology, allowing it to grow products of exceptional quality. With a 180-strong workforce, Toundra Greenhouses has the added value of being an environmentally responsible company. The removal of polystyrene and the use of rainwater or snowmelt to water its plants are just two of its many green practices.

