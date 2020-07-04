tourHQ partners with Makemytrip and Goibibo to bring Online Experiences to the Indian Market

HONG KONG, July 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tourHQ, the global marketplace connecting travellers with tour guides around the world has been expanding its repertoire of Online Travel Experiences continuously since its launch in May 2020. These experiences allow clients to travel virtually from the safety and comfort of their home.

tourHQ has partnered with Makemytrip and Goibibo to bring these online travel experiences to the Indian market. These experiences have been specially curated for the Indian clientele and will allow them to get the "Travel Wali Feeling" from the comfort of their home.

The online experiences are varied and seek to recreate the buzz that people get from their travels - detailed tours of city attractions, introduction to local culture, breathtaking views and interaction with locals. What's unique is that these tours are live streamed via video call, where the hosts do the tour in real time and are extremely interactive in nature.

For the Indian market, all International Group Online Experiences have been priced at less than Rs 800 per screen. Each experience will allow a limited number of screens to ensure that participants can enjoy personalized interaction with the tour guide. These tours are available on the Makemytrip mobile App.

These tours are also available on tourHQ.com for "Private Bookings," in case a client would like to book them to be enjoyed privately with family and friends from around the world.

These tours are a great way for family and friends to bond with each other and enjoy an experience together in a responsible "Socially distanced" manner. Vandana Om Kumar, the co-founder of tourHQ says "A large number of bookings are from extended families who are spread across borders. These online tours give our travelers an excellent way for family and friends to connect with each other over a shared experience even under lockdown."

These tours cover all continents, and cover a range of different types of experiences - from Wildlife Safaris to Historical tours to even cooking or music lessons. These are all extremely interactive, real-time, live-streamed tours that are the next best thing to going there in person.

While travellers get to enjoy this local travel experience, they will support locals from around the world who have experienced a freeze in income due to a shutdown of tourism.

With over 30,000 guides in over 5,000 locations worldwide, tourHQ is one of the largest tour guide marketplaces in the world.

