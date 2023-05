Touts to remain ‘rampant’ on resale sites after UK government avoids crackdown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Campaign group backed by artists including Ed Sheeran criticises decision not to prevent bulk buying and speculative sellingA campaign group backed by Ed Sheeran, PJ Harvey and Arctic Monkeys has warned that music fans will continue to face “rampant” ripoffs by touts on resale sites, after ministers rejected plans to crack down on the sector.The Department for Business and Trade decided not to implement proposals from the competition watchdog designed to make life harder for professional touts, who have been repeatedly exposed using sites such as Viagogo and StubHub to exploit fans. Continue reading...