Tower Arch Capital recognized as one of the Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms by Inc. Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the best private equity firms for entrepreneurs. Inc. Magazine recently published its inaugural list of the "Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms." Inc.'s research yielded the list of "50 firms with a track record of successfully backing entrepreneurs" and treating them "as partners and operators."

Of the article, Dave Parkin, Co-Founder and Partner at Tower Arch Capital said, "We are pleased to be ranked on Inc.'s list of the best founder-friendly private equity firms. At Tower Arch, we pride ourselves on being "partnership-driven" investors. Our focus is to help entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses build, expand, and grow their businesses and develop strong teams." Mr. Parkin further added, "We love what we do, and we enjoy partnering with great business owners to help them accomplish their goals. We're humbled by the recognition and we're grateful to be included among the best firms helping family- and founder-owned companies."

A copy of the article can be found in the July issue of Inc. Magazine or digitally at:

https://www.inc.com/magazine/201908/graham-winfrey/private-equity-investment-firms-founder-friendly.html

Disclosure: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. Tower Arch Capital cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any statements or data.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm with over $700 million in assets under management. Tower Arch partners with management teams of high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value. The firm brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to their portfolio companies to give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com or contact Steve Smith, VP of Business Development at 801-290-8378.

